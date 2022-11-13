Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LIT opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

