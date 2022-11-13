Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 173,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 366,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,993 shares of company stock valued at $358,237 and sold 65,338 shares valued at $2,949,234. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4,130.13 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $147.31.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

