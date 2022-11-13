Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several research firms have commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

TSE GWO opened at C$31.16 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

