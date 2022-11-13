GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $31.58 on Friday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

