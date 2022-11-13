Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.
Hagerty Stock Performance
NYSE HGTY opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.61. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $19.97.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
