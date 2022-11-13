Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,657 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

