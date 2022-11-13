Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €11.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($11.10) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

Hamborner REIT stock opened at €7.63 ($7.63) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $608.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. Hamborner REIT has a 12-month low of €8.28 ($8.28) and a 12-month high of €9.45 ($9.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

