Harrow Health (HROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harrow Health Stock Up 2.7 %
Harrow Health stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Harrow Health
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harrow Health (HROW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.