Harrow Health (HROW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Harrow Health stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

