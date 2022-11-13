HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LBPH opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

