HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.77). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

