HC Wainwright Comments on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.24). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.60% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

