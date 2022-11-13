HC Wainwright Weighs in on Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Artelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of ARTL opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
Featured Articles
