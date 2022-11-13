HC Wainwright Weighs in on Artelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Artelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Artelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

