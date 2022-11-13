HC Wainwright Weighs in on CECO Environmental Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ CECO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $410.90 million, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

