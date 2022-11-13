HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,791 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

