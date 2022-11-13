Head to Head Analysis: L3Harris Technologies (LHX) vs. The Competition

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare L3Harris Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for L3Harris Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 7 5 0 2.42 L3Harris Technologies Competitors 74 490 568 19 2.46

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $269.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion $1.85 billion 39.02 L3Harris Technologies Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.34

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. L3Harris Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

L3Harris Technologies pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. L3Harris Technologies pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 6.71% 13.18% 7.36% L3Harris Technologies Competitors -345.43% -7.85% -3.66%

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates mission systems for maritime platforms, such as signals intelligence and multi-intelligence platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; and power and ship control systems and other electronic and electrical products and systems. In addition, this segment offers advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; mission avionics; and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical communications; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, ground stations, and transportable tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for use in manned aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval ships; and helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems. This segment also offers radios, systems applications, and equipment for critical public safety and professional communications; and SATCOM terminals and battlefield management networks. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; commercial pilot training; and mission networks solutions for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

