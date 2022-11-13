Head-To-Head Contrast: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) versus Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Financial Services and Stock Yards Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 21.39% 13.09% 1.00% Stock Yards Bancorp 28.43% 14.80% 1.46%

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Stock Yards Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.39 $11.02 million $3.91 9.47 Stock Yards Bancorp $242.93 million 8.82 $74.64 million $3.09 23.69

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. The company operates through 73 full service banking center locations in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.