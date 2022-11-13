Head-To-Head Review: Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) & L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 24.40% 30.88% 14.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares L’Oréal and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $38.20 billion 5.08 $5.44 billion N/A N/A Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.87 billion 3.97 $456.64 million $2.21 16.29

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for L’Oréal and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 1 6 4 0 2.27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 0 2 0 0 2.00

L’Oréal currently has a consensus price target of $372.89, indicating a potential upside of 415.61%. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides products for rare diseases; and pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

