Head to Head Survey: Giga-tronics (GIGA) vs. Its Peers

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.06% -12.05% 2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.62 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million 0.30

Volatility & Risk

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 346 655 9 2.61

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

