Head to Head Survey: Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) & Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola HBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.11 -$3.20 million ($0.19) -75.32 Coca-Cola HBC $8.48 billion 1.04 $647.39 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primo Water and Coca-Cola HBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola HBC 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Coca-Cola HBC pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Primo Water pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Aquarius, Averna, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer. The company serves retail outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, wholesalers, hotels, restaurants, cafés, and e-commerce retailers. Coca-Cola HBC AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

