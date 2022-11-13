HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $618,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,491,000. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 59,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.0% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.