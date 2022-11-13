IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 80.62%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IAA stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAA by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAA Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

