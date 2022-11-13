IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 80.62%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
IAA Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of IAA stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAA by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
See Also
