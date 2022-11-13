Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 1,468.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%.

Ideal Power Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.95. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPWR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

