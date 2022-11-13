IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $476.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $476.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $441.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

