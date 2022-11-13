Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 6.4 %

RIO opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($51.81) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.25) to GBX 5,450 ($62.75) in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.21) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.