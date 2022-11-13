Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VDC opened at $190.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.