Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,623 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after purchasing an additional 267,098 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,794,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.