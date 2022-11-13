Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GXC opened at $71.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87.
SPDR S&P China ETF Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
