Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $209.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

