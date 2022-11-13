Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE BAM opened at $46.80 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

