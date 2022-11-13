Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

