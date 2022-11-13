Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $455,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $20.45 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

