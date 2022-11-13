Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $473,000 Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 177,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.