Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,391,000 after buying an additional 240,614 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 811,961 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

