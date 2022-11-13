Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

