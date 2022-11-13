Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 143,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 260,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $109.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

