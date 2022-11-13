Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,126,967,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,460,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 150,090 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

