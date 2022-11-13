Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.2 %

WBA opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

