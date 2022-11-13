Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

K opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

