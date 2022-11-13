Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 179,558 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,558 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $6,306,000. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 575,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 100,886 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000.

PSQ stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

