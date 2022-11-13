Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 5,273 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after buying an additional 259,759 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $79.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

