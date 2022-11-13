Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 66 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.69.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

