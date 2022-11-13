Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TRV stock opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

