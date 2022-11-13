Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $589,000 Position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 166,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Separately, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dividend Announcement

Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.81%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

