Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $297.98 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day moving average is $313.22.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

