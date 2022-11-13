Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $331.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.81 and its 200 day moving average is $266.98. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

