Intellicheck (IDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellicheck Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.08 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $62,997.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,425.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,528 shares of company stock worth $169,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellicheck stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Intellicheck as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

