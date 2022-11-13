International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.