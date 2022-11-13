International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

Institutional Trading of International Paper

International Paper stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.