International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

INSW stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,200,662. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1,167.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 122,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

