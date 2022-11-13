Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,878 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 232,806 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 447,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,176 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

