Investors Buy High Volume of Ryder System Call Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,018 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 41.7% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on R. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

